Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $45.63 Million Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Abiomed worth $45,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abiomed by 3.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Abiomed by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Abiomed by 1.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Abiomed by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $90,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,912 shares of company stock worth $5,804,526 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abiomed stock opened at $304.43 on Thursday. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $261.27 and a one year high of $379.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $307.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.34, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Abiomed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.80.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

