Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,101,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,250 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Mosaic worth $43,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 7.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 67.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after buying an additional 179,893 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.5% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 59.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 61,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 22,910 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

In other news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,775 shares of company stock worth $4,549,475. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $75.05 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.13 and its 200 day moving average is $45.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mosaic Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.