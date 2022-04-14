Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,489 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of Packaging Co. of America worth $42,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.25.

PKG opened at $159.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $159.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

