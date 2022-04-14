Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the March 15th total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 12th.
Shares of OTCMKTS SSUMY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.36. 51,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.69. Sumitomo has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35.
Sumitomo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumitomo (SSUMY)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.