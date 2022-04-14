Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the March 15th total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSUMY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.36. 51,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.69. Sumitomo has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35.

Sumitomo ( OTCMKTS:SSUMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

