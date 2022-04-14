Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subaru Corp. manufactures and distributes automobile products. The Company’s Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles and related products. Aerospace segment manufactures aircrafts, parts of space-related devices. Subaru Corp., formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., is based in SHIBUYA-KU, Japan. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FUJHY. Bank of America cut shares of Subaru from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Subaru from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of Subaru stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93. Subaru has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 2.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Subaru will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

