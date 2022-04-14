Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Cut by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.00.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $262.14. The stock had a trading volume of 29,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,891. The firm has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.25. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $236.09 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

