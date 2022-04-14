Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $28,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $262.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.