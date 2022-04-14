Streamr Price Reaches $0.0762 on Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Streamr has a total market cap of $58.46 million and $8.42 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0762 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamr Profile

Streamr is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

