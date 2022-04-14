Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.4% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,690,463,000 after purchasing an additional 541,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Citigroup cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.67.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $127.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $126.01 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.17 and its 200 day moving average is $154.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

