Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Gap Down to $23.12

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.12, but opened at $21.17. Stoke Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 4,996 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STOK. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $753.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.34.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $269,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 144.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 24,697 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 116.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 14,628 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 17.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

