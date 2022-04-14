StockNews.com Downgrades AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) to Hold

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

AMCX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $72.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.88.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 32.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 2.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $9,380,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,219,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,746,000 after purchasing an additional 701,258 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

