StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of ONCS stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. OncoSec Medical has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $5.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26. The company has a market cap of $43.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.99.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 17,467 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 145,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 321,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 44,042 shares in the last quarter. 16.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

