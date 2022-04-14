StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AC opened at $38.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $839.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.19. Associated Capital Group has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.45.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 282.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $133,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,500 shares of company stock worth $232,210. 85.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth $270,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the third quarter worth $555,000. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group (Get Rating)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

