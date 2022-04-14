Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Construction in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $799.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.19. Sterling Construction has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $401.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sterling Construction will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Construction news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 14.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 18,618 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,272,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,849,000 after buying an additional 71,617 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Sterling Construction by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 169,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

