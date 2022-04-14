Stellar Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000480 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stellar has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $4.90 billion and $262.77 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.79 or 0.00214807 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00195808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00044408 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00041306 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,097.80 or 0.07494259 BTC.

Stellar Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,922 coins and its circulating supply is 24,739,491,291 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

