Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) to Issue Dividend of $1.04

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.04 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

STLA stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60.

Get Stellantis alerts:

STLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.35) to €21.00 ($22.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.00) to €28.00 ($30.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Stellantis by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 55,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Stellantis by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 21,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stellantis by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 491,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 35,404 shares during the last quarter. 52.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stellantis (Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.