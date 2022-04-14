Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Steelcase also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.150 EPS.

Shares of Steelcase stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 588,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,835. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.05. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Steelcase will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,933.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Steelcase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Steelcase by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 346,540 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 109,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Steelcase by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,153,000 after buying an additional 63,964 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Steelcase by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 16,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Steelcase by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 966,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 115,372 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

