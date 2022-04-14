State Street (NYSE:STT) Shares Gap Down to $82.85

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $82.85, but opened at $77.73. State Street shares last traded at $78.43, with a volume of 117,591 shares changing hands.

STT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in State Street by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747,808 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in State Street by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $259,564,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,279,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in State Street by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,140,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,776,000 after acquiring an additional 994,187 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Company Profile (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

