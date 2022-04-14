Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) Stock Price Up 16.4%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 16.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.95 and last traded at C$6.95. Approximately 1,408,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 298% from the average daily volume of 354,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.97.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.95. The company has a current ratio of 20.48, a quick ratio of 20.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market cap of C$975.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57.
About Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL)
Further Reading
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.