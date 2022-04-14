S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.15.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

STBA opened at $28.18 on Thursday. S&T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $34.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04.

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $84.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STBA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,792,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 260,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 125,492 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 45,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 45,679 shares in the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

