SSE (LON:SSE) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.06) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($23.83) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,800 ($23.46) to GBX 1,825 ($23.78) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,800 ($23.46) to GBX 1,900 ($24.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,725.33 ($22.48).

Get SSE alerts:

Shares of LON SSE traded down GBX 8.71 ($0.11) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,780.79 ($23.21). 2,319,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,700,554. The firm has a market cap of £19.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.72. SSE has a 12-month low of GBX 1,431.50 ($18.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,825.50 ($23.79). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,658.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,625.75.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.