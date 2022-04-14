SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $45.07

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.07 and last traded at $45.32, with a volume of 1288 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.31.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SPX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,324,000 after buying an additional 198,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPX by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,370,000 after buying an additional 42,505 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in SPX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,159,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after buying an additional 25,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SPX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,041,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPX by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 780,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,580,000 after buying an additional 70,307 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

