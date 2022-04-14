Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

SPRB has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th.

NASDAQ SPRB opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 10.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99.

Spruce Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SPRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $4,730,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 1,681.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 217,845 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 7.5% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 153,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 257.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 88,298 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

