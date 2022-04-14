Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $180.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) will announce $180.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sportradar Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $175.96 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sportradar Group will report full year sales of $748.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $736.50 million to $762.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $900.11 million, with estimates ranging from $886.52 million to $927.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sportradar Group.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 603,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,561. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.

