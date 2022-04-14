Spire (NYSE:SR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Sidoti

Sidoti cut shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SR. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spire from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Spire in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.22.

Spire stock opened at $74.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. Spire has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $77.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.18.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.70 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Spire during the third quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Spire during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

