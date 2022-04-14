Spectrum Management Group LLC Sells 525 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Derbend Asset Management bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 144,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 819,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,241,000 after acquiring an additional 48,862 shares during the last quarter.

GSY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.83. 449,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,199. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.19. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.77 and a 1-year high of $50.53.

