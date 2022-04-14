Spectrum Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 110.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $7.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $285.22. 1,133,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,848. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.20 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.59.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.87.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

