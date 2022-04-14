Spectrum Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 600 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,081,811 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $695,169,000 after acquiring an additional 68,009 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,270,243 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $272,963,000 after purchasing an additional 411,501 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,996,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $155,377,000 after purchasing an additional 720,497 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 39.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,568,815 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $133,203,000 after purchasing an additional 725,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,502,731 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,766,000 after purchasing an additional 498,114 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

NYSE:AEM traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,866,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,432. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 72.40%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

