Spectrum Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.60.

NYSE PG traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.46. 5,247,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,763,924. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $130.29 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $385.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,730 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $572,592.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

