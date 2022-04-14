Spectrum Management Group LLC Has $178,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Spectrum Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 707 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.73.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $244.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,061,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,082. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.48 and its 200 day moving average is $243.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.