Spectrum Management Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Spectrum Management Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $144,000.
Shares of TLH stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.05. The company had a trading volume of 518,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,461. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $126.41 and a twelve month high of $153.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.41.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.