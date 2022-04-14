Spectrum Management Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Spectrum Management Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $144,000.

Shares of TLH stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.05. The company had a trading volume of 518,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,461. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $126.41 and a twelve month high of $153.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.41.

