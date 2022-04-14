SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 82,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,580,990 shares.The stock last traded at $481.18 and had previously closed at $474.78.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $482.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $641,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,069,000 after buying an additional 52,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

