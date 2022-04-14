SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 165.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of XHB traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.63. 4,258,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,084,262. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average is $75.18. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $60.34 and a 52 week high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

