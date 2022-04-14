SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $139,193.95 and $4,009.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00044258 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.42 or 0.07519337 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,103.14 or 1.00135267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00040757 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

