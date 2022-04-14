SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Short Interest Down 63.2% in March

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the March 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS SGQRF remained flat at $$0.19 during trading hours on Thursday. SouthGobi Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23.

Get SouthGobi Resources alerts:

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter.

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. The company's flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SouthGobi Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthGobi Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.