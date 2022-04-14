South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, an increase of 455.6% from the March 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,868,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

South Beach Spirits stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 173,391,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,634,992. South Beach Spirits has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

South Beach Spirits, Inc focuses on development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company was formerly known as CME Realty, Inc and changed its name to South Beach Spirits, Inc in September 2015. South Beach Spirits, Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

