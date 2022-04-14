Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $63.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $54.34 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.14.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -211.76%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,629,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,316,000 after purchasing an additional 284,333 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 101,470 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 350.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 26,746 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

