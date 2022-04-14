SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.66

Shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 28063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLGC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SomaLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26.

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter worth $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SomaLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SomaLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

