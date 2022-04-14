SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.52

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 69315 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37.

SolGold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLGGF)

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

