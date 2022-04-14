Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Solaris Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

OTCMKTS SLSSF opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86. Solaris Resources has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $13.41.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

