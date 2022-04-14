SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $490.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SEDG. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $320.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $353.81.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $308.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 100.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.80 and its 200-day moving average is $295.86.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $551.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,214 shares of company stock worth $11,633,666 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 67.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 343,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,227,000 after acquiring an additional 138,005 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 40.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $6,520,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 87.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 117,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,083,000 after acquiring an additional 54,884 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

