SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBYGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 424,600 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the March 15th total of 1,045,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,084,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SFTBY traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.45. 413,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62. SoftBank Group has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $49.96.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.56 billion during the quarter. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 18.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoftBank Group will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies; SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds; SoftBank; and Arm. It offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

