SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 424,600 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the March 15th total of 1,045,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,084,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SFTBY traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.45. 413,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62. SoftBank Group has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $49.96.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.56 billion during the quarter. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 18.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoftBank Group will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies; SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds; SoftBank; and Arm. It offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

