Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $335.00 to $289.00. The stock had previously closed at $214.41, but opened at $200.61. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Snowflake shares last traded at $201.45, with a volume of 174,365 shares traded.

SNOW has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.34.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Snowflake by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Snowflake by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,156 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,950 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,165,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.58. The firm has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of -87.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.