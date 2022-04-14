SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.53

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.53 and last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 117804 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.22.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

