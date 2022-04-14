Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.200-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-$163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.83 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.700-$-0.620 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.25.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

NYSE SMAR opened at $55.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.04. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $41.65 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $61,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $593,089.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,786. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,988,000 after purchasing an additional 140,053 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 48,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.