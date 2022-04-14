SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.670-$0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $435 million-$475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $454.87 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGH. Stifel Europe raised their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.28. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 150.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 58.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 43.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 52,213 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

