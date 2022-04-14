Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLHG. Mackie upgraded shares of Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skylight Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Skylight Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Skylight Health Group stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Skylight Health Group has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 million and a PE ratio of -4.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skylight Health Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

