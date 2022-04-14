SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Short Interest Update

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,900 shares, an increase of 116.3% from the March 15th total of 197,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:SKM traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 10,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,861. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average of $29.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.75. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $50.39.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKM. TheStreet cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.