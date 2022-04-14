Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Shares Down 2.1%

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Rating) shares fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 6.40 and last traded at 6.40. 3,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 3,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.54.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLCMF. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sinch AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sinch AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a SEK 150 price target for the company.

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

