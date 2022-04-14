Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $51.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.27. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $786,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $539,924.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,827. 23.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 248.9% in the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 60,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,482,000 after acquiring an additional 62,517 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 182,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 28,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

